It was a tough and challenging task to select our amazing finalists for this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The nominations for our prestigious black tie awards ceremony are always of such a high standard – and this year we were delighted with the huge range of companies and organisations who put forward entries.

Our dedicated judges, who sponsor the category for who they select the winners from, have managed to collate an impressive shortlist – offically revealed today (Monday October 7).

The finalists of our 15 categories will be celebrating this honour at a well deserved Champagne and Canapes reception at Park Regis Hotel next week.

We are proud to announce the top-rate list of the companies and organisations who have reached the finals.

Good Luck for the awards night at the ICC on November 1

Company of the Year

Sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover

Colmore Tang Construction

Intercity Technology

SDL Auctions Bigwood

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Jerroms

A Natural Undertaking

B13 Technology

PJA

New business of the Year

Sponsored by Morgan Reach

Alacrity Group

Escape Time (Sutton Coldfield) Limited

Oxbridge Home Learning

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by Andrew Whitling Wealth consultancy LLP

Mr Electric Birmingham – Jeff Longley

Oxbridge Home Learning – Matt Jones

Rhubarb Property Ltd – Thomas Avery

Services Award

Sponsored by Wesleyan

Curium Solutions

RSS Infrastructure and INFRA skills

Weightmans

Sales and Marketing Award

Sponsored by Birmingham City University

The Belfry Hotel and Resort

Amplify

UK Power Reserve

Family Business of the Year

Sponsored by Margetts Wealth Management

Mr Electric Birmingham

Arc Building Consultancy

Thompson Insurance Brokers

Customer Service Excellence Award

Sponsored by Sandon Hall

Park Regis Birmingham

Selfridges

Thompson & Co Insurance Brokers

Excellence in Industry Award

Sponsored by HSBC

A Natural Undertaking

Power Minerals Ltd

Elonex

Retail Business of the Year

Sponsored by Colmore Tang

Becketts Farm Shop and Restaurant

First Mats Ltd

Selfridges

Sustainability Award

Sponsored by Liberty Industries Group

adi Group

Birmingham Business Park

Power Minerals Ltd

Export Award

Sponsored by Birmingham Airport

Curium Solutions

GuyKat

Exol Lubricants

Partnership of the Year

Sponsored by Midlands Connect

Academic Department Military General Practice

Big Cat Agency

Progressive Employers Group

Contribution to the Community Award

Sponsored by VWV

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity

John Lewis

Wadsworths Solicitors

Not-For-Profit Organisation Award

Sponsored by Adren Group & Inspirational Magazine

Acorns Children’s Hospice

Services For Education

Sport 4 Life UK