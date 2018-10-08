It was a tough and challenging task to select our amazing finalists for this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards.
The nominations for our prestigious black tie awards ceremony are always of such a high standard – and this year we were delighted with the huge range of companies and organisations who put forward entries.
Our dedicated judges, who sponsor the category for who they select the winners from, have managed to collate an impressive shortlist – offically revealed today (Monday October 7).
The finalists of our 15 categories will be celebrating this honour at a well deserved Champagne and Canapes reception at Park Regis Hotel next week.
We are proud to announce the top-rate list of the companies and organisations who have reached the finals.
Good Luck for the awards night at the ICC on November 1
Company of the Year
Sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover
Colmore Tang Construction
Intercity Technology
SDL Auctions Bigwood
Small Business of the Year
Sponsored by Jerroms
A Natural Undertaking
B13 Technology
PJA
New business of the Year
Sponsored by Morgan Reach
Alacrity Group
Escape Time (Sutton Coldfield) Limited
Oxbridge Home Learning
Entrepreneur of the Year
Sponsored by Andrew Whitling Wealth consultancy LLP
Mr Electric Birmingham – Jeff Longley
Oxbridge Home Learning – Matt Jones
Rhubarb Property Ltd – Thomas Avery
Services Award
Sponsored by Wesleyan
Curium Solutions
RSS Infrastructure and INFRA skills
Weightmans
Sales and Marketing Award
Sponsored by Birmingham City University
The Belfry Hotel and Resort
Amplify
UK Power Reserve
Family Business of the Year
Sponsored by Margetts Wealth Management
Mr Electric Birmingham
Arc Building Consultancy
Thompson Insurance Brokers
Customer Service Excellence Award
Sponsored by Sandon Hall
Park Regis Birmingham
Selfridges
Thompson & Co Insurance Brokers
Excellence in Industry Award
Sponsored by HSBC
A Natural Undertaking
Power Minerals Ltd
Elonex
Retail Business of the Year
Sponsored by Colmore Tang
Becketts Farm Shop and Restaurant
First Mats Ltd
Selfridges
Sustainability Award
Sponsored by Liberty Industries Group
adi Group
Birmingham Business Park
Power Minerals Ltd
Export Award
Sponsored by Birmingham Airport
Curium Solutions
GuyKat
Exol Lubricants
Partnership of the Year
Sponsored by Midlands Connect
Academic Department Military General Practice
Big Cat Agency
Progressive Employers Group
Contribution to the Community Award
Sponsored by VWV
Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity
John Lewis
Wadsworths Solicitors
Not-For-Profit Organisation Award
Sponsored by Adren Group & Inspirational Magazine
Acorns Children’s Hospice
Services For Education
Sport 4 Life UK