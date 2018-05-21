Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The finest civil engineering projects from across the West Midlands were celebrated at an annual award ceremony.

The 2018 Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) West Midlands Awards recognised projects such as new bridges and flood alleviation schemes.

The awards recognise excellence and innovation in civil engineering across the region and beyond.

There were a series of category winners from which one project was chosen as the overall winner.

The 2018 winners were:

Studies and Research Award and Overall Winner

FINDIT (Finding Infrastructure with Non-Destructive Testing)

Client: University of Birmingham and partners GSK, Geomatrix Earth Science and BT

Communication

Hagley, Newfield Road Flood Alleviation Scheme

Client: Severn Trent Water and partners NMC Nomenca

Education and Inspiration

Sector Based Work Academies – Midland Metro Alliance

Innovation

Linnet Rise Flood Alleviation

Client: Severn Trent Water and partners NMC Nomenca and Polypipe

Sustainability Award

Rugeley Flood Risk Management Scheme

Client: Environment Agency and partners Turner & Townsend, Aecom and Team Van Oord

Team Achievement

Eastham Bridge Replacement

Client: Worcestershire County Council and partners Burroughs, Alun Griffiths (Contractors), Jacobs

Medium Project

Branston Locks Phase 1

Client: Staffordshire County Council and partners, Amey Consulting, Amey Highways, Nurton Developments

Large Project

Bilston Road Track Renewal

Client: Midland Metro Alliance

Engineering Achievement Project

The International Convention Centre and Symphony Hall

Client: The ICC and Symphony Hall and partners Arup, Renton Thomas Wood, Percy Thomas Partnership, Silk and Frazier, Russell Johnson, Theatre Projects, David Bucknall, Turner / RM Douglas

Shaping the Future

The Koutulai Project

Client: Engineers for Overseas Development and partners Koutulai Women's Co-operative and Salt Peter Trust

West Midlands Young Achiever Award 2018

Mark Hipwell of Laing O'Rourke and Murphy Joint Venture

Technician's Award - Joint Winners

Robert Chapman of Bridges Pound

Jamie Lee Francis of Kier

Alistair Bishop of Staffordshire County Council

Emerging Engineer

Ahmed El Nagar from Coventry University

Volunteer

The late Bob Dunn for his work supporting graduates and trainees to achieve professional qualifications for more than 25 years

ICE West Midlands chairman Yvonne Aust said: "As civil engineers, we are perfectly placed to support society in meeting the needs of today and the future, through delivering efficient, innovative and effective solutions and focusing on delivering projects in a safe and sustainable manner.

"Our future is the next generation of engineers and embracing the diversity available within our exciting industry.

"All of these are projects which showcase the diverse and innovative talent within our industry.

"This is an exciting time for industry growth and it is important for us to acknowledge celebrate the achievements of our civil engineers, not just from the present but also from the past in our 200th anniversary year.

"In highlighting our people and projects, we will hopefully inspire the next generation to think about following an exciting and rewarding career in civil engineering.

"I congratulate the winners of our 2018 Awards and all entrants for their hard work and dedication which often goes unseen by the general public."