The finest civil engineering projects from across the West Midlands were celebrated at an annual award ceremony.
The 2018 Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) West Midlands Awards recognised projects such as new bridges and flood alleviation schemes.
The awards recognise excellence and innovation in civil engineering across the region and beyond.
There were a series of category winners from which one project was chosen as the overall winner.
The 2018 winners were:
Studies and Research Award and Overall Winner
FINDIT (Finding Infrastructure with Non-Destructive Testing)
Client: University of Birmingham and partners GSK, Geomatrix Earth Science and BT
Communication
Hagley, Newfield Road Flood Alleviation Scheme
Client: Severn Trent Water and partners NMC Nomenca
Education and Inspiration
Sector Based Work Academies – Midland Metro Alliance
Innovation
Linnet Rise Flood Alleviation
Client: Severn Trent Water and partners NMC Nomenca and Polypipe
Sustainability Award
Rugeley Flood Risk Management Scheme
Client: Environment Agency and partners Turner & Townsend, Aecom and Team Van Oord
Team Achievement
Eastham Bridge Replacement
Client: Worcestershire County Council and partners Burroughs, Alun Griffiths (Contractors), Jacobs
Medium Project
Branston Locks Phase 1
Client: Staffordshire County Council and partners, Amey Consulting, Amey Highways, Nurton Developments
Large Project
Bilston Road Track Renewal
Client: Midland Metro Alliance
Engineering Achievement Project
The International Convention Centre and Symphony Hall
Client: The ICC and Symphony Hall and partners Arup, Renton Thomas Wood, Percy Thomas Partnership, Silk and Frazier, Russell Johnson, Theatre Projects, David Bucknall, Turner / RM Douglas
Shaping the Future
The Koutulai Project
Client: Engineers for Overseas Development and partners Koutulai Women's Co-operative and Salt Peter Trust
West Midlands Young Achiever Award 2018
Mark Hipwell of Laing O'Rourke and Murphy Joint Venture
Technician's Award - Joint Winners
Robert Chapman of Bridges Pound
Jamie Lee Francis of Kier
Alistair Bishop of Staffordshire County Council
Emerging Engineer
Ahmed El Nagar from Coventry University
Volunteer
The late Bob Dunn for his work supporting graduates and trainees to achieve professional qualifications for more than 25 years
ICE West Midlands chairman Yvonne Aust said: "As civil engineers, we are perfectly placed to support society in meeting the needs of today and the future, through delivering efficient, innovative and effective solutions and focusing on delivering projects in a safe and sustainable manner.
"Our future is the next generation of engineers and embracing the diversity available within our exciting industry.
"All of these are projects which showcase the diverse and innovative talent within our industry.
"This is an exciting time for industry growth and it is important for us to acknowledge celebrate the achievements of our civil engineers, not just from the present but also from the past in our 200th anniversary year.
"In highlighting our people and projects, we will hopefully inspire the next generation to think about following an exciting and rewarding career in civil engineering.
"I congratulate the winners of our 2018 Awards and all entrants for their hard work and dedication which often goes unseen by the general public."