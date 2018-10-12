Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colmore BID (Business Improvement District) held its annual meeting in the grand setting of the Industrial Hall at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

The BID unveiled its business plan for its third term between 2019-2024, should it be successful in its renewal ballot, which starts on October 15.

Guest speaker was Mayor for the West Midlands, Andy Street, who addressed the audience before BID board directors spoke about progress on various BID-led projects such as public realm schemes, the annual Colmore Food Festival and safety and security plans.

Pictures by Anne-Marie Hayes