Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the city's most successful entrepreneurs Ranjit Boparan is stepping down from his day-to-day role running 2 Sisters Food Group.

The chief executive of the company he co-founded 25 years ago, which is headquartered in Birmingham city centre and employs hundreds of staff across the West Midlands, will move to a new role as president of 2 Sisters' parent company Boparan Holdings.

2 Sisters supplies poultry products to supermarkets across the UK but was thrust into the headlines last year following an investigation by ITV and the Guardian which raised questions over its food standards.

The exposé prompted the company to suspend production at its plant in West Bromwich for five weeks and saw Mr Boparan hauled before the Commons' environment, food and rural affairs committee in October.

Mr Boparan said: "I am fully committed to building a better, more transparent business, modernising our company and simplifying our operations.

"I want to take a broader industry leadership role and concentrate more on the issues and challenges that affect not only our business but also the food sector in general such as Brexit, social responsibility and sustainability.

"These changes are the right ones to make at a very important stage in our business' history and they help secure strong foundations for future development and growth.

"These are further major transformative steps in a journey to build a better business with a world-class leadership team."

Mr Boparan and his wife Baljinder run 2 Sisters Food Group together and are said to be worth £750 million according to the 2018 Birmingham Post Rich List.

The group also owns Fox's biscuits and frozen fish brand Donegal Catch while Mr Boparan has acquired restaurant groups Harry Ramsden's and Giraffe through his private investment vehicles.

Charles Allen, chairman of Boparan Holdings, added: "Ranjit has spent 25 years of his life building a world-class food business.

"He has been a catalyst for change within the food industry, by challenging the norm and providing our customers and consumers with great service, great quality food and great prices.

"In his new role, he will be playing to his strengths, looking at new opportunities and reducing debt that will help take the business to new levels of success."

Chief operating officer Martyn Fletcher will step in on an interim basis while the board searches for a permanent chief executive.