The regional chairman of financial services firm PwC has been appointed as the new head of a business growth body.

Matthew Hammond has taken over the role at the West Midlands Growth Company from former Birmingham Airport chief executive Paul Kehoe.

Formerly known as Marketing Birmingham, the body is charged with attracting new businesses and investment to the region and creating jobs.

Matthew Hammond, who is also senior partner in PwC's Birmingham office, has more than 20 years of experience at the practice and leads a team of more than 1,800 staff across its three Midlands offices.

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: "Matthew does an exceptional job at leading PwC's regional presence and will bring with him a wealth of expertise that will ensure the West Midlands Growth Company remains a forward-thinking, goal-orientated and competitive organisation.

"As the company evolves, it is vital public and private sector knowledge is combined to create the best possible service, not only for our network of shareholders and clients but for the people of the West Midlands.

"It is an exciting time for our region and we can look forward to a confident future."

Mr Hammond added: "I am delighted to be joining the West Midlands Growth Company.

"I have watched with great interest at how the team has contributed to the transformation of the region by successfully attracting investment and tourism to help create a more self-assured, prosperous and collaborative West Midlands.

"I look forward to supporting the organisation in the next phase of this journey as it strives to become the leading regional investment promotion agency, unlocking potential for the West Midlands and the UK."

Mr Hammond will head a board made up of senior figures from the public and private sectors to oversee and advise on the West Midlands Growth Company's strategy and direction.