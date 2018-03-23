Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trendy Mama Roux’s, in Digbeth, was taken over last Thursday by the Birmingham Post’s digital cousin Birmingham Live, with an evening of music, comedy and street food.

Since the new website started in January, it has grown rapidly, fast becoming one of Britain’s most talked-about digital success stories.

“I think we already have a compelling story to tell,” said editor Marc Reeves. “From our print roots, we’re now at the forefront of the digital audience business, reaching and engaging with all the people you need to communicate with. And as part of the wider Trinity Mirror network, BirminghamLive is your gateway to perhaps the largest and most engaged audience in the UK.”

Entertainment at the launch event came from comedy star Lovdev Barpaga, who is the UK’s national pun champion. He won the title at the championships held in Nottingham with a routine including puns on veganism, trains, the Oscars, gorillas, baking, Facebook, clouds, parents, monarchs, snow and pizza. The award-winning Digbeth Dining Club presented food from Baked in Brick and the Bournville Waffle Company.

At the heart of the event was exciting news for the city and wider West Midlands from the new website that’s #BigOnBrum.

The Midlands Digital Awards, coming later this year, will highlight the groundbreaking talent that makes the city a hotbed of innovation.

And the 30Under30 initiative will celebrate the greatest young people in the city, spanning the arts, culture, business, social action and leadership.

BirminghamLive will campaign for the community, with a major new initiative also involving the Birmingham Mail, to be announced soon.

Pictures by Jamie Gray