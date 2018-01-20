Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Empowering employees to help drive growth and productivity was the thrust of a business event in Birmingham.

The ‘Value of Empowerment’ workshop was held by the Progressive Employers Group (PEG) which brings together investment-minded employers in the West Midlands to share best practice and help strengthen the region’s employment market.

PEG has been instigated by people management and recruitment specialists Katie Bard and was sponsored by The Big Cat Agency.

Businesses from a wide variety of sectors attended the event at Birmingham City University’s Curzon Building including representatives from HS2, Innovation Birmingham and leading consumer brand Alpro.

The session was led by John Mortimer, CEO and co-founder of the Angela Mortimer Group, which includes Birmingham-based Katie Bard. Leading business consultants Richard Beevers and Mark Brown facilitated the event with support from Katie Bard’s Verity Stokes and Katie Keates, plus Carl Mconie, from AM CityGrad.