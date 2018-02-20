Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A print management company is to open a new office in Birmingham.

XBM, which was founded in Leeds where it still has a head office, will launch its first Midlands office in Aston in March which will create ten jobs.

The company's investment into the city is expected to total £750,000 by the end of 2018.

Founded in 2008, XBM provides specialist office and production print equipment in the UK and now has a turnover of £2.5 million.

Its current clients range from sole traders to large listed companies, along with local councils and schools.

It said it was planning to open an office in London within the next couple of years to join its other sites in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle where it has 35 staff.

Managing director Justin English said: "Birmingham has a high concentration of businesses that could benefit from our innovative services, which makes it the perfect location for XBM's next phase of expansion.

"It is our tenth anniversary this year and we hope to continue leading the way as one of the most competitive print management companies in the UK."

NatWest provided £235,000 in funding to the company to support its launch in Birmingham.

Senior relationship manager William Islip added: "We have worked with XBM for eight years, helping Justin and his team purchase their Leeds, Newcastle and now Birmingham offices.

"We look forward to supporting XBM with its continued UK growth."