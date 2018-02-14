The video will start in 8 Cancel

A neighbourhood has got its Post Office back a decade after the branch was controversially axed.

Residents in Handsworth Wood will now be able to buy stamps, deliver parcels, pay bills, bank and use a full range of services at the new branch in Coopers Road.

The previous branch was one of 25 post offices across Birmingham closed in 2009. One was branch was saved following a campaign and petition of 7,000 Birmingham Mail readers.

But now the counters are back in the same building - although they are now inside the Fresh and Local convenience store run by Paramjit Kooner.

Paramjit’s wife is Handsworth Wood councillor Narinder Kooner who said: “There was a Post Office in these premises, however it closed nine years ago. We’re absolutely delighted that we have been able to re-open Coopers Road Post Office again, as we know how vital these services are to the community.

“Our customers are overjoyed, especially those without cars, who are now able to walk to the branch.”

Mathew Wilkes, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

The new Post Office was officially opened by Lord Mayor Anne Underwood.