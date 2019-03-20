Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first homes have been craned onto a major residential development site in Birmingham as the Government backs the project with £7 million in new funding.

The canalside 'Port Loop' housing development, near Edgbaston Reservoir, will eventually have around 1,150 homes.

The first phase is currently under construction with units being pre-fabricated off site and then brought to plot where they are craned into place.

Homes England has announced a new £7.45 million loan from its £4.5 billion Home Building Fund for the construction of the first 77 homes by joint venture partners Urban Splash and Places for People.

The site sits within a half-mile loop bounded by the Birmingham Canal Old Line and a short walk from Five Ways and the Jewellery Quarter.

It is owned jointly by Birmingham City Council and charity the Canal and River Trust.

Phase one of the project will include a new park, revamped canal towpath and the new homes built around shared gardens.

In addition to the 37 traditionally built properties, there will be 40 modular homes which can be customised.

Ian Martin, head of investment in the Midlands for Homes England, said: "The sheer scale of the scheme provides the opportunity to build a whole new community and will be one of the largest regeneration schemes in the Midlands.

"This will provide a much-needed boost to the region's housing stock which is exactly what the Home Building Fund was established to do."

Adam Willetts, project director for the joint venture, added: "Port Loop is one of the most exciting regeneration developments in the country and we are delighted to be delivering the first of many homes there.

"We are also on site creating new public realm space in the form of a one-acre park as well as progressing our plans for the broader area.

"We are delighted to receive the support of Homes England for our plans."