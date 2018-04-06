Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The value of empowering employees to “live the brand” was the focus of a business event in Birmingham aimed at strengthening the region’s employment market.

Professionals from across the West Midlands discussed the benefits of employees being brand ambassadors at the latest thought platform held by the Progressive Employers Group (PEG).

PEG brings together investment-minded employers to look at ways of attracting and retaining the best talent based on the upside down management model of retail entrepreneur John Timpson.

It has been established by people management and recruitment specialists Katie Bard, and sponsored by The Big Cat Agency.

The session at The Innovation Centre was led by John Mortimer, CEO and co-founder of the Angela Mortimer Group, which includes Birmingham-based Katie Bard.

John said: “It was an insightful discussion surrounding employer branding and the value of an empowered culture within organisations.”

John was joined by speakers Richard Beevers and Mark Brown, both recognised business consultants.