Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, speaking at a Birmingham Press Club celebrity lunch, revealed plans for a ballet version of the hit Birmingham gangster TV show.

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter said the Rambert Dance Company had approached him with plans for a ballet based on the Shelby crime family. He also told guests he was planning three more series of the drama and was lobbying the BBC to film more of the show in his home city.

Steven said he was keen to use the show’s success to promote Birmingham and wants more filming to take place in the city. Previous episodes have been filmed elsewhere, with the Black Country Living Museum one of the only locations close to Birmingham.

At the lunch, held at Opus Restaurant, Birmingham, and sponsored by Digbeth Dining Club, Steven was also installed as an Honorary Life Member of Birmingham Press Club – the oldest of its kind in the world – and received the traditional gift of an Acme Whistles-made bugle from Bob Warman, the press club’s president.

Pictures by Ian Tennant