An airline which operates services out of Birmingham Airport has collapsed - leaving passengers stranded abroad.

Primera Air, which launched flights in Birmingham to great fanfare, said it was ceasing all operations at midnight.

Dozens of people flew out from Birmingham to Malaga yesterday - hours before the announcement.

Passengers are being advised by Birmingham Airport to contact the Civil Aviation Authority.

Primera Air has filed for bankruptcy.

This comes after it grounded longer-haul flights from Birmingham earlier this year.

There had been much excitement about its arrival in the city, boasting direct routes to New York.

However, most of the airline's business involved taking Scandinavian holidaymakers to destinations such as Spain, Greece, Italy, Egypt and Turkey.

The Danish-registered airline - which started in 2003 as a charter provider - is not part of the Civil Aviation Authority's ATOL Protection scheme, which covers only passengers booked on package holidays.

The regulator has advised passengers who have travelled on an outward Primera flight they will need to make their own arrangements to return to the UK.

People who had booked directly with the airline on future flights will not be covered either, according to the CAA.

Passengers who paid by credit card may be protected by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 and are advised to check with card issuers. Similar cover may apply if a Visa debit card was used.

The airline said it had failed to secure long-term financing, meaning it had "no choice" but to file for bankruptcy.