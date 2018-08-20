Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Park Regis, the deluxe Birmingham city centre hotel, has opened its new £850,000 conference and events space on the 16th floor, boasting 360° views across the city.

The 5,250 sq ft top floor at the four-star hotel at Five Ways has been completely remodelled and now offers an exclusive elegant events space - boasting floor-to-ceiling windows - in which to host a wide range meetings, events and conferences, as well as lavish celebrations for up to 400 people.

Guests attending an event on Level 16 can enjoy their own dedicated ground-floor entrance, enabling them to check in and drop off bags, if they are staying overnight, before going straight to their event.