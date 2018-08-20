Park Regis, the deluxe Birmingham city centre hotel, has opened its new £850,000 conference and events space on the 16th floor, boasting 360° views across the city.
The 5,250 sq ft top floor at the four-star hotel at Five Ways has been completely remodelled and now offers an exclusive elegant events space - boasting floor-to-ceiling windows - in which to host a wide range meetings, events and conferences, as well as lavish celebrations for up to 400 people.
Guests attending an event on Level 16 can enjoy their own dedicated ground-floor entrance, enabling them to check in and drop off bags, if they are staying overnight, before going straight to their event.