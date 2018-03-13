The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dozens of jobs are at risk at one of Walsall’s biggest employers, it has emerged.

Bosses at home assistance providers HomeServe are currently undergoing a consultation period with managerial and support staff who are “at risk of redundancy”.

More than 1,200 employees are based at the huge Cable Drive depot just north of Walsall town centre however, according to HomeServe, “fewer than 100 roles” are at risk across the company’s three sites in Lancashire, the Midlands and Oxfordshire.

Staff, meanwhile, according to a source, are said to be “well disappointed” as it was mentioned that “more job losses were to come”.

Responding to redundancy rumours, a spokesman for HomeServe said: “We’ve begun consultation on a small number of managerial and support roles that are at risk of redundancy.

“The decision affects fewer than 100 roles across our three main sites of Walsall, Preston and Banbury, which have a combined total of just over 1,800 people.

“These proposals will have no impact on frontline and customer-facing roles and we continue to recruit for frontline areas.”

HomeServe has been running for more than 20 years and help deliver a range of services including plumbing, drainage, electrics and heating to its customers.