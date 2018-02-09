Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Nucleus team welcomed over 80 finance professionals from the Midlands region to Hotel du Vin, for drinks and canapés, to celebrate the start of another year working together.

Nucleus Commercial Finance is an alternative lender based in London but with a strong regional presence and plans for expansion.

The event offered a chance to network, introduce the expanded senior team in the Midlands region and mark the provision of their enhanced lending solutions for businesses.

The increased Midlands presence shows Nucleus’ commitment to collaborating with their network, to help businesses in the region to find finance that fits their needs, offering them from £5K up to £50M, across eight products.

Recently they have supported two major Midlands manufacturing clients, providing them with £8m and £11m invoice finance facilities to fulfil their growth plans.

The regional team is made up of Sales Directors Eric DeArmitt, Tim Wilkinson and Ian Bath and Risk Directors David Barley and Simon Coley and Client Relationship Manager, Dalvir Bains.