Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guests from across the region joined Professor Scott Davidson, vice chancellor of Newman University for a special 50th anniversary mass led by The Most Reverend Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham, to mark the university’s Foundation Day on Tuesday, February 13.

This was the first in a series of anniversary events for Newman University, which became the first Catholic higher education institution since the Reformation to receive full university title in 2013.

Reflecting on the event, Professor Scott Davidson said: “I’d like to thank everyone who joined us for the first of our celebratory events. It was great to see a real mix of faces from the university’s past, present and future. It’s incredible to look back over our evolution since we first opened our doors in 1968 as a teacher training college. Whilst we still have a strong reputation within that field, I’m proud that we are now able to offer a range of undergraduate, postgraduate and foundation degree courses and welcome students and staff of all religions.”

Based in Bartley Green, Birmingham, the university is also adding a 50th anniversary flavour to its ‘Newman Feast Day’ in October and hosting a ‘Big Alumni Reunion’ in August, as well as holding a series of events for current staff, students and partners throughout the year. For details, go to a www.newman.ac.uk/50years