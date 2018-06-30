Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has moved into a new office space in one of the most prominent office addresses in the heart of Birmingham’s premier business district, now occupying the entire eighth floor of The Colmore Building, to meet growing demand and support the firm’s expansion in the city.

Hogan Lovells chose Birmingham in December 2014 as a regional base from which to provide high quality, innovative and cost-effective solutions for the delivery of legal services, occupying part of the tenth floor of the building. Three and a half years later the Birmingham office has increased fivefold in size, from 10 to 55 people.

The 25 strong team of qualified lawyers and paralegals across real estate, finance, corporate and commercial and litigation advise on projects for market-leading clients in the UK and around the world. They are supported by four trainees, two of whom are due to qualify in September, and also pilot an apprentice scheme.

Investing in new talent as well as space is key for the firm, which announces the hire of associate Karolina Stein into the real estate finance team. She will join in mid-July, marking the fourth hire in the Birmingham office in the last six months, the firm having welcomed senior associates Mohammed Alam and Saad Amjad, and associate Anna Crabbe all in the real estate team.

Partner Michael Gallimore, Head of Hogan Lovells Birmingham office, said:

“We have outgrown our existing space in Birmingham through the natural growth of the business and our increasing support for our other 45 plus offices globally. To get the very best from our people and for the benefit of our clients we want to provide our people with challenging and exciting client work, a supportive and ambitious culture, and a first class working environment with excellent amenities.

“Our new work space in Birmingham will act as a significant draw for our clients and our people as Hogan Lovells expands in a vibrant and confident market. We are proud to be a part of the Birmingham community and are investing in and supporting the city, both through providing credible and attractive career opportunities and also through our citizenship and pro bono activities. This move reinforces our commitment to Birmingham.”