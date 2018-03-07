The video will start in 8 Cancel

A city centre office block is set to be demolished to make for a new 14-storey apartment complex.

Developers have lodged new plans to raze Lionel House, a vacant ten-storey complex at 86 Lionel Street, and replace it with 259 apartments to rent.

There would also be a landscaped roof terrace, ground floor communal areas for residents, a 17-space car park and cycle storage for every apartment.

Under the plans, the new building would have 156 one-bedroom, 90 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedrooms apartments.

Lionel House, which still has public car park, was built in the 1970s and previously housed a Post Office Counters.

The scheme is the latest in Birmingham city centre to adopt the private rented sector (PRS) model whereby a single landlord owns the whole building and the apartments will be available to rent only.

Other notable PRS projects include the 42-storey 2one2 Broad Street, which will have a 200-metre running track, 'New Monaco' in Bristol Street containing more 1,000 units and The Forum at the site of the old Silver Blades ice rink, in Pershore Street.

(Image: Benchmark Architects)

A earlier plan for the Lionel House site in 2016 by its previous owner involved demolishing the building and the neighbouring Beaufort House followed by a wholesale redevelopment from Newhall Street and along Lionel Street.

Supporting documents accompanying this latest planning application said this option was not favoured by Birmingham City Council as it considered Beaufort House to be an important historic building.

They added: "The site is currently occupied by a vacant building which is poor quality and does not make a positive contribution to the street or the conservation area.

"This new proposed building will make a significant and positive contribution to Lionel Street and the wider conservation area.

"Its street frontage is active, accessible and open (and) its scale stitches the surrounding building heights together.

"The building represents a positive solution to the constraints of the site and the quality design reflects the best of the surrounding heritage buildings in the conservation area."