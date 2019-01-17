Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 300 new apartments are set to be built on an industrial site in the city's Gun Quarter in a 19-storey development.

Birmingham-based developer Taylor Grange Group has unveiled new proposals for the plot on the corner of Princip Street and New Town Row, where it plans to build 295 units.

The canalside site is currently occupied by the police authority and used as a storage depot but it is due to vacate the premises this summer after which existing buildings will be demolished to make way for the new flats.

The scheme, designed by Corstorphine & Wright and to be called ‘Lancaster Gate', will have 134 one-bedroom, 155 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units, 20 parking spaces and secure storage for 162 bikes.

(Image: Corstorphine & Wright)

It will be built across a series of linked blocks of various heights reaching 19 storeys at its tallest point, at the junction of Princip Street.

Developers had initially examined the possibility of building 320 apartments in a complex reaching up to 28 storeys but council planning officers had said the proposal was "too tall, bulky and large", according to published application documents.

There will also be a roof terrace and shared lounge for residents and the apartments will be available to rent only.

(Image: Corstorphine & Wright)

It is the latest in a long run of residential projects in Birmingham's historic Gun Quarter in recent years although many of these have been private student accommodation.

Rakesh Doal, chief executive of the Taylor Grange group of companies, said: "We have been delivering high-quality developments in the Midlands for a decade and we are excited to launch our plans for this significant new project in the city."

Taylor Grange's chief operating officer Sam Ginda added: "We have been working alongside leading architects at Corstorphine & Wright to bring forward our 300-apartment Lancaster Gate scheme which is just one aspect of the much-needed regeneration of the Gun Quarter and we've planned for completion in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

(Image: Corstorphine & Wright)

"This development also marks the beginning of our vision to deliver a large part of the wider regeneration scheme in the Gun Quarter.

"Should planning permission be granted, we anticipate work to start on site at the beginning of next year with our selected development partner, with completion due in the first quarter of 2022."