Almost 1,000 jobs are at risk across 60 stores run by high street fashion retailer New Look.

The company has announced plans to enter a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with creditors which will allow it to exit unprofitable branches and secure rent reductions on its remaining estate.

Under the proposal, New Look has identified 60 out of its total of 593 UK stores for potential closure alongside a further six sites which are sub-let to third parties.

It is also looking for a reduction in rental costs and revised lease terms across another 393 stores.

Potentially affected stores in the West Midlands include at Merry Hill in Dudley and in Burton, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Up to 980 jobs could be axed at the retailer but the company stressed it would attempt to redeploy those at risk of redundancy in other parts of the business.

The company employs 15,300 people across the group.

New Look, which is working with financial services firm Deloitte on the restructure, said creditors would be able to vote on whether to accept the CVA on March 21.

All stores will remain open as normal during the period of the proposal and the company's online sales channel will be completely unaffected.

Daniel Butters, a partner in Deloitte's restructuring team, said: "The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging, driven by weaker consumer confidence, the implications of Brexit and competition from online channels.

"It is important to stress that no stores will close on day one and employees, suppliers and business rates will continue to be paid on time and in full."

Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman of New Look, added: "Given our challenged trading performance and over-rented UK store estate, we are having to take tough but necessary actions to reduce our fixed cost base and restore long-term profitability.

"We have held constructive discussions with our key landlords and strategic partners and will now seek creditor approval on our CVA proposal.

"A priority for us is to keep all potentially affected colleagues informed during this difficult time."

The full list of stores identified for potential closure under the CVA are:

Aberdeen - Bon Accord

Beckton

Bolton Men's

Borehamwood

Brynmawr

Burton Men's

Cameron Toll

Cardiff - Queen Arcade

Cheshunt

Clevedon

Craigleith

Doncaster Men's

Dundee - Wellgate

Exeter Men's

Fleet

Gateshead - Team Valley

Glasgow - Buchanan Street Men's

Gorleston

Hanley Men's - Intu Potteries

Hounslow Men's

Hull - Whitefriargate

Keynsham

Kingswood

Leeds - The Core Shopping Centre

Leicester - Haymarket

London - Marble Arch

London - Moorgate/ London Wall

London - Oxford Circus

Maidenhead

Maidstone Men's

Merry Hill Men's

Metro Centre - Men's

Monmouth

Newport Men's

Newton Mearns

North Shields

Nottingham Men's

Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh

Peterbrough Bridge Street

Pontypool

Portswood

Ramsgate

Reading - Broad Street

Reading Oracle Men's

Rhyl

Romford Men's

Rugby

Shrewsbury Men's

Sidmouth

Stockport - Merseyway

Stockton-on-Tees

Stratford-upon-Avon - Bridge Street

Thornaby

Tonypandy

Torquay - Union Street

Tredegar

Troon

Wallsend

Weston Favell

Wigan Men's