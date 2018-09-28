The video will start in 8 Cancel

New images have been released showing how a £50 million residential scheme in Birmingham city centre will look when it completes later this year.

The Forum, in Pershore Street, is the latest build-to-rent project in the city centre and is currently being developed on the site of the old Silver Blades ice rink.

Led by German property investment manager Patrizia Immobilien, the 11-storey complex will contain 333 apartments and is due to be finished in November.

It will have a private roof terrace, with allotment plots and views of the city centre, landscaped internal courtyard, outdoor performance space, a pizza oven and BBQ facilities.

There will also be a lounge for residents, private gym and a guest suite with a kitchen and dining room for hire or overnight stays.

Contractor Bouygues UK is leading the construction.