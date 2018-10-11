Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham tech firm which works with brands such as Microsoft and Accenture has secured £1.5 million in new funding.

Voxpopme has agreed a new deal with specialist tech investor Mercia Technologies.

This new capital will support the expansion of Voxpopme's technical and commercial teams with new hires in its offices across the UK, US and Australia.

Voxpopme was founded in 2013 by Dave Carruthers, Andrew Barraclough and Tom Williams.

It has developed an app on which members of the public can make short feedback videos about a company's product, answering its questions and receiving a small payment in return.

The firm has worked with household names such as Tesco, VISA, Colgate and Cisco.

The company has also secured partnership agreements and carried out technical integrations with six market research platforms to offer video capture and analytics capabilities to customers.

Mercia Technologies, which is based in Henley-in-Arden, first invested in Voxpopme a year ago.

Mr Carruthers said: "We're delighted to receive further investment from Mercia Technologies.

"Their continued support is enabling us to scale our team, push the boundaries of video technology even further and, most importantly, delight our clients with enterprise level solutions.

"The ever-increasing appetite for video feedback within the world's leading brands and consumers' growing affinity for sharing their thoughts via video sets the perfect stage for our next phase of growth.

"With Mercia's backing, we anticipate the adoption of agile video feedback to pick up even more pace over the next 12 months."

Alistair Forbes, head of software and the internet at Mercia Technologies, added: "We are pleased to extend our commitment to Voxpopme as it continues to demonstrate impressive growth by recruiting more talent within the team and building its first-class roster of international clients.

"Dave and the team have shown exceptional dedication and we believe that Voxpopme is well positioned to become the industry standard for video analytics and to deliver outstanding results for its customers in both market research and customer experience applications."