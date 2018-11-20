Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull Business Improvement District has appointed five new board members to help influence and shape the direction of the town centre.

They are Tony Elvin and Edward Holland, general managers of Touchwood shopping centre and the Crowne Plaza hotel respectively, and Core Theatre's manager Lawrence Smith.

They are joined by Mark Birch, commercial sales executive with A-Plan Insurance, and Amanda Dammers, head of the John Lewis branch in Solihull.

The business improvement district (BID) works alongside partners such as Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, West Midlands Police, public transport providers and property owners including Mell Square and Touchwood.

The board meets regularly to provide direction and support to the full-time team and oversee delivery of the BID's business plan, scrutinising expenditure and performance.

Mr Elvin, who took over as Touchwood's general manager earlier this year, said: "I am delighted to be joining the Solihull BID board at such a critical time.

"BIDs have become a vital instrument in delivering the needs of local business.

"I intend to use my presence on the board, working with local stakeholders to ensure that Solihull not only retains but builds upon its reputation as a luxury retail destination despite the obvious pressures being faced on the high street.

"Solihull is a fantastic business hub, a great place to live and an exciting leisure destination with new dining and drinking venues arriving in succession.

"However, we must demonstrate more inclusivity and make it known that we're open for business to everyone."

BID director Melanie Palmer added: "The BID is going from strength to strength with such a wealth of talented and knowledgeable individuals actively showing their passion and belief in driving our projects forward.

"The enthusiasm, commitment and skills they contribute will enhance our full board greatly as they give a lot of spare time to contribute to our community impact and the sustainability of our projects."