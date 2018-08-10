Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £50 million private hospital set to open in Birmingham next year will create 250 new jobs.

Circle Health is currently building the new hospital at the former of the BBC Pebble Mill studios in Edgbaston.

The operation, which will be called Circle Birmingham Hospital, will have 120 beds and treat patients with a wide range of conditions including pain in bones and joints, hernias, varicose veins and digestive problems.

An additional rehabilitation centre will open a couple of months later, specialising in helping those recovering from stroke and other neurological conditions, major surgery such as hip replacements and injuries among professional and amateur sportspeople.

It will add to a growing medical quarter at the former BBC studios where a Dental Hospital and the University of Birmingham's School of Dentistry opened in April 2016.

Bupa opened a new 62-bed care home earlier this year to cater for a wide range of long and short-term care including elderly frail nursing and dementia care and landowner Calthorpe Estates has recently revamped its own plans for an eight-storey private hospital and research institution.

There will also be wider leisure and retail uses including a pub and café and student accommodation while new sport fields have opened for use by the local community.

Jacqueline Droogan, director of mobilisation for Circle Birmingham Hospital, said: "We're creating a state-of-the-art hospital that will be spacious, bright and high-tech.

"People will find it an amazing place to work and the patient experience will be second to none."