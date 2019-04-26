Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds blossomed at the annual Birmingham Publicity Association spring lunch, hosted at Zen Metro.

The popular networking event raised £2,400 for the group’s new charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Over 100 people enjoyed a Thai meal and the chance to get to know others working within marketing and creative across the West Midlands.

Mark McDonagh, acting chair of the Birmingham Publicity Association, said: “This was a sell out event and it was great to meet so many of our supporters, and a lot of new faces, too, which shows there is a thirst for events like this.

“We had some incredible prizes donated and this was a great way to kick off our fundraising drive for Acorns. The work they do is invaluable and we are incredibly humbled to be able to work alongside them these next two years.”

The next free event held will be held on Wednesday, May 15 and will be a chance for members to learn from the very best on how to stand and deliver the perfect presentation.

Membership starts from £40 for individuals and £100 for groups. For more details, visit www.thisisthebpa.co.uk/events