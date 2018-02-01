The video will start in 8 Cancel

Morrisons is to axe 1,500 shop floor workers as it becomes the latest supermarket to announce large-scale job cuts.

The supermarket giant said the shake-up is part of a restructure which would see more customer service staff and fewer managers.

Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: "Our aim is to serve customers better with more frontline colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the checkouts.

"Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we'll be supporting them through this important process.

"Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible."

Simultaneously Morrisons said it will create 1,700 junior jobs.

It comes just one day after retailer Marks & Spencer announced it is to shut one of its West Midlands shops as part of a closure programme affecting 13 stores.

The outlet in the Kingfisher Centre, Redditch, will close in April with all 66 staff set to transfer to neighbouring stores.

Other stores near to Redditch include a recently opened foodhall in Moseley, Birmingham city centre, Solihull and the Midlands' largest M&S which launched in Longbridge in 2015.

The company has also announced today the planned closure of five other stores by the end of April - Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, Fforestfach near Swansea and Putney in London.

Eight other shops have also been threatened with closure by M&S.

They are in Andover and Fareham in Hampshire, Basildon in Essex, Bridlington and Keighley in Yorkshire, Denton Outlet and Stockport in Greater Manchester and Falmouth in Cornwall.

The move is part of a turnaround programme first announced in November 2016 which includes a slowdown in new openings of Simply Food stores, the sale and franchise of its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau and the restructure of its customer, marketing and digital team.

Andy Barber, head of the West Midlands region, said: "Closing our store in the Kingfisher Centre is not a decision we've taken lightly and I understand that some customers will be disappointed by the news.

"However, we're committed to offering the best of M&S in the area and I'm pleased that our colleagues will be staying with us and moving to nearby stores."

Director of retail Sacha Berendji added: "We're committed to transforming M&S for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.

"Stores will always be an integral part of our customer experience, alongside M&S.com, but we have to ensure we have the right offer in the right locations.

"We believe these changes are vital for the future of M&S and we will continue to accelerate the programme, taking tough but necessary decisions, as we focus on making M&S special."

The group currently has 1,025 stores across the UK.