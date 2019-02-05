Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been unveiled to build more than 750 new houses and apartments as part of a £165 million canalside regeneration in Birmingham.

Joint venture partners Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital bought the Soho Loop site, near the Jewellery Quarter, in 2017 and have now submitted their proposals for its long-awaited redevelopment.

To be called Soho Wharf, the scheme will be located on a 11.7-acre site off Dudley Road near City Hospital and will adjoin the Main Line Canal where developers are proposing a new public waterfront space to make the most of the location.

They want to build 106 two- and three-bedroom townhouses and 650 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a bid to attract both families and young professionals, alongside more than 10,000 sq ft of commercial accommodation, new public space and gardens.

The plans also include the creation of cycle routes and a bridge to connect the development with the canal towpath.

Soho Loop forms part of the Greater Icknield Masterplan, the largest brownfield housing-led redevelopment framework within Birmingham which also includes Port Loop near Edgbaston Reservoir.

London-based Claridge Architects, which worked with the joint venture partnership on its Timber Yard apartment development near the Hippodrome theatre, has designed the Soho Wharf scheme.

Stephen Conway, executive chairman of Galliard Homes, said: "Soho Wharf is one of the most exciting regeneration opportunities in Birmingham, transforming what is currently a derelict industrial site, just a short walk along the canal from the city centre, into a thriving residential community and local hub for leisure and lifestyle amenities for the public.

"As one of the most anticipated mixed-use schemes in the city, we are excited to be bringing our placemaking and regeneration expertise to such an important site and helping to deliver on the council's ambitions to create more homes and attractive places to live for the people of Birmingham."

Part of the Soho Wharf site was originally occupied by a large glasshouse in the late 18th century and was known as Park Glass House.

The building was constructed by local glasscutter Isaac Hawker to transport his products along the canal but these were demolished in the 1870s and replaced by silverworks.

As part of Birmingham's expansion throughout the 19th and 20th century, the site and surrounding area were redeveloped with various industrial and residential properties.

Many of the buildings on the site have now either been demolished or are vacant, having fallen into disrepair.

Gerard Nock, chairman of Apsley House Capital, added: "Soho Wharf is a vital piece in the Birmingham development puzzle, helping to unlock the Greater Icknield Masterplan and bring forward the long overdue regeneration of this area of the city.

"Given the site's historical context and its importance to the future redevelopment, we have consulted extensively with both local stakeholders and the city council to ensure we are delivering a scheme that not only enhances the area but provides the right mix of homes, commercial space, amenities and public realm."