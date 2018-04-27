Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good sports from the West Midlands commercial property sector have celebrated a decade of French-themed fundraising by raising £891 for Sport Relief.

More than 100 of the region’s leading property professionals gathered at Alternative MIPIM, Birmingham’s answer to the annual real estate exhibition in Cannes, France. It was staged at Anderson’s Bar and Grill in the Jewellery Quarter, where guests enjoyed fine wine alongside a leisurely French style lunch.

Now in its 10th year, the event has continued to grow in stature since the inaugural event in 2009, cementing Alternative MIPIM’s place in the property diary.

The event was organised by Barques managing director Jilly Cosgrove and Mike Hargreaves and Stuart Franks of Coltham Developments.