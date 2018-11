Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millennium Point celebrated the launch of its newly refurbished event space, Platform, inviting the best of Birmingham’s business world to see it before anyone else.

With entertainment throughout the night from Elegant Entertainment, free-flowing drinks, and even an interactive mirror photobooth, guests experienced the height of hospitality throughout the night, while enjoying a chance to mingle and explore the state-of-the-art space in the heart of Birmingham’s Eastside.