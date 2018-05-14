Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Midlands legal sector joined together for a night of celebration at Birmingham Law Society’s annual Legal Awards ceremony.

More than 520 lawyers, legal professionals and guests from the region’s business community attended the black-tie event at the ICC, which was hosted by ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson. The Rt. Hon Lord David Blunkett was the after-dinner speaker.

Thirteen winners were announced on the night, including a special Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Mary Kaye, partner at Shakespeare Martineau and past president of Birmingham Law Society.

Sponsors of the Legal Awards included The University of Law, BPP University Law School, Birmingham City School of Law, Ortus Group, Midshire, The Law Society, University of Wolverhampton, Gallagher, Index Property Information, Redbourne for Lawyers, Landmark Information, St Philips Chambers, TitleSolv and Advantage Consulting, Actionstep and Digitalini.