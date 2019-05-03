Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 70 landowners, rural business owners and land professionals attended a spring farming seminar in Ludlow – one of the region’s most popular agricultural events.

Held at the town’s Ludlow Kitchen, the seminar was hosted by partners from mfg Solicitors and colleagues from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA). Chaired by Mark Riches, West Midlands regional director of the CLA, presentations covered succession planning, landlord and tenant issues, pre and post nuptial agreements, minimum energy standards and tax. Guests were also treated to a drinks reception and a buffet which included local produce.

Iain Morrison, of mfg solicitors, said: “This really well-attended event saw professionals and landowners from across the county getting involved in the debate and networking. I hope that they’ve gone away well-informed about the future of a sector which is seeing wide changes.”

Pictures by Daniel Graves Photography