Actress, writer and comedian Meera Syal was the special guest speaker at the Investment Property Forum (IPF) Midlands annual dinner at the ICC.

The Wolverhampton-born celebrity entertained more than 600 guests from the region’s property sector with stories from her childhood growing up in the Black Country and her career in showbusiness.

The black-tie event was sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, Lloyds Bank, Lockton and Vine Property Management.