A Black Country industrial firm has undergone a management buyout.

TotalKare, which is based in Halesowen, specialises in heavy-duty vehicle lifting products, selling mobile and fixed lifts to national operators and independent workshops.

It has been purchased by a management team led by David Hall, existing chairman Mike Lord and fellow directors James Radford and Peter Geobey from previous managing director Tim Jackson and technical director Michael Gilliam.

Supported by Santander, the deal gives the company the opportunity to build on a record year that saw it boost turnover by £300,000.

It will be focussing on the roll out of two new lifts and the launch of an online training platform aimed at improving efficiency and health and safety in the sector.

Mr Hall, who has worked in the sector for 15 years, said: "This is a very exciting time to be heading up the management buyout.

"In the short-term, we want to build on our reputation for delivering solutions so that it is about much more than just selling a specific set of lifts.

"Our plan is to grow 20 per cent over the next 18 months, with a specific focus on increasing market share with our new lifts and the successful introduction of our online training programme.

"There are also some really ambitious plans for the longer-term but we are keeping those close to our chest for now.

"I'm very pleased with the new senior management team and the wealth of experience we have at our disposal in James, Mike, Peter and the rest of our hugely committed staff.

"They all understand the TotalKare philosophy and we now have the opportunity to add to this by putting our ideas into action and our own stamp on things."