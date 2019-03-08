Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million-pound refurbishment of law firm Mills & Reeve’s Birmingham office has been completed.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street formally opened the office in a speech delivered to 300 guests from the region’s business community.

Located in the heart of the city’s business district, Colmore Row, the refurbishment, led by Area – a commercial design, fit-out and furniture consultancy – saw a complete overhaul spanning six floors of the period building.

Incorporating impressive new client suite, breakout areas, fully serviced café and meeting space, sit-stand desks to encourage agile working, cycle parking and shower facilities, the investment aims to support collaboration, innovation and wellbeing across the office’s 250-strong workforce.

Also highlighting the firm’s connection with Birmingham – it’s the second largest Mills & Reeve office in the UK – is a new feature wall main foyer, artistically replicating a map of the city’s canal network.

Andy Street said: “Innovation is key to business success now and in the future, and Mills & Reeve is set to continue delivering on its commitment to driving this forward here in the region with this new state-of-the-art office.

“The investment into such a stunning workplace is a real show of intent, one that will no doubt inspire its 250-strong workforce and build on the firm’s reputation as a great legal business.”

The event also marked Mills & Reeve’s launch of its Innovation 50 2019 campaign – a biannual hunt for some of the Midlands’ most forward-thinking firms, culminating in an in-depth report.

Businesses featured in the 2017 Innovation 50 included The FA’s St. George’s Park, automotive giant Horiba MIRA, intelligent buildings consultancy Vanti, Miss Macaroon and engineering firm Lontra.