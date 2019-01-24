Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marks & Spencer, Mothercare and House of Fraser - just a few of the major British retailers closing high street stores.

Yet shopping guru Mary Portas believes local retail could be set for a resurgence – and technology is going to help, not hinder, this transformation.

Portas pulls no punches in explaining why traditional retailers are failing – it’s because they were “boring and mediocre”, explains the 58 year-old, whose roles have included a Government appointment by David Cameron to review British high streets, a TV show called Mary Queen of Shops, and creative director at Harvey Nichols.

Today Portas runs her own eponymous creative agency and has identified a wealth of innovative, dynamic and agile entrepreneurs that are offering consumers experiences that blend technology and human interactions in compelling ways with brands built on networks – online and offline.

Portas revealed her findings at ITG Live – an interactive event hosted by Inspired Thinking Group at Vox Conference Centre, at Resorts World Birmingham, to discuss emerging technologies and marketing innovations in retail and commercial space.

Broadcaster and leading physicist Professor Brian Cox and Randi Zuckerberg – Facebook Live creator and sister of Facebook founder Mark – were also keynote speakers at the event. It was attended by ITG clients and guests representing 320 global brands, including Amazon, Marks & Spencer and Thorntons, which trade in 160 countries. Delegates flew in from 17 different countries.

Portas said: “The growth of local is going to happen and it’s going to get better and better. When I started my shopping report in 2011 they thought it was all over.

“The big supermarkets were out of town or edge of town. But out of every pound spent in this country, or most countries, 50p will go on food. if you think that you get that back into the high street, then you’re already delivering footfall.

“Look at the stats now. We used to go for the big weekly shop; now people buy online groceries less than once a month, but four times more than they used to they put in a local basket. Consumers are shopping in their local supermarket 21 times a month.

“If I was a councillor, then I would just want to get a great local supermarket on my high street.”

Portas’s agency has helped to transform Westfield Shopping Centre, in London, into a modern successful destination for shoppers with a footfall of 22 million.

She credits the vision of its Australian owners to not create a ‘shopping centre’, but to build a space where people want to spend Saturday afternoon, as key to this success.

Other brands Portas champions include Casper – the bedding company that offers customers advice on wellness and tips on sleeping. It mainly operates online, but has opened a bricks-and-mortar store in Manhattan where customers can book a 45-minute nap in a Casper pod.

She compliments Selfridges for being an “urbane metropolis where people are just wanting to be” and how “they just come up with wonderful concepts and behave like The Tate with their concepts”.

She praises Tiger for its innovative ranges that entice customers to purchase items ad hoc, and LA make-up brand Glossier for their groundbreaking products and expert in-store advice on how to use them.

She also triumphs Eat 17 in Walthamstow, London. A former Spar, it sells everyday groceries alongside street food, which can be eaten in store or taken home, and combines a florists, an area where wine bottles can be replenished and has plans to open a cinema upstairs.

“Retail is an unfolding narrative – that is a brilliant news for consumers and a creative opportunity for entrepreneurial spirits, who say ‘we can do that, we are going to do that ridiculously hard work’,” Portas concludes.

“It’s extraordinary how much and how quick and how fast and how innovative we have to be – it’s not for the faint-hearted.”