Marks & Spencer is set to close its Sutton Coldfield store, placing up to 96 jobs under threat.

The retailer has announced today (Tue) it is consulting with staff at the store in The Gracechurch Centre in the town's main high street.

It is one of 16 potential store closures across the UK announced by M&S today, with a further outlet expected to close and relocate to a Foodhall.

Head of the West Midlands for M&S Andy Barber said: "Proposing to close M&S Sutton Coldfield is a difficult decision and over the coming weeks we'll be speaking to our colleagues individually about what is best for them.

"We remain committed to serving customers from our local stores, including our Foodhalls in Princess Park and Mere Green and our store in nearby Tamworth Ventura Retail Park."

A spokeswoman for the company was unable to confirm any timescales at this stage on how long the consultation would last and when the Sutton Coldfield store might close.

The news comes just a week after M&S said it was seeing "encouraging early signs" despite further falls in clothing and food sales over its Christmas quarter.

The proposal is part of the company's programme to reshape its UK store estate which was first announced in November 2016.

The five-year initiative will aim to improve the quality of its clothing and home offer for customers.

Since then, a number of announcements have been made including closing 30 stores, three of which were relocations.

M&S will close, or close and relocate, more 100 full line stores, with stores in Lichfield and Walsall among those affected.