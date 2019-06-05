Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A US logistics firm is set to bring 100 jobs to Birmingham following a £30 million investment into a new operation.

Genesee and Wyoming, which is headquartered in Connecticut, officially opened its new base in The Lewis Building last night.

The city centre office houses the company's new UK shared service centre which includes finance and procurement teams as well as a range of staff involved in technology developments.

Launching this new base follows the company's acquisitions of UK transport groups Freightliner and Pentalver a few years ago.

The Bull Street office will also serve as a central hub for regional colleagues with a large area of the workspace reserved for hot-desking and conference facilities.

Charles Noble, chief finance officer for UK and Europe, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the latest milestone of our investment plan for Genesee and Wyoming's UK businesses.

"This significant investment in Birmingham and the West Midlands is integral to the ongoing transformation of G&W's UK organisation.

"Improved employee facilities, better technologies and the immensely skilled workforce of the West Midlands will improve processes and efficiency and remove administrative burdens for our customers, suppliers and business partners.

"This facility is just the start of an exciting investment programme that will bring even better service to our customers, further improve operational performance and integrate leading edge technologies into our business."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street added: "Genesee & Wyoming is one of the world's major players in freight transportation.

"Choosing the West Midlands as the location for its UK shared service centre is testament to our region's reputation as the country's centre for transport innovation.

"The West Midlands is home to one of the fastest growing shared service clusters in Europe and I am delighted that Genesee & Wyoming has recognised that.

"The company has an exciting vision for the region and adds yet another incredibly strong, market-leading brand to the portfolio of businesses making their mark here."