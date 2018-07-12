Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Businesses from all industries and sectors are demonstrating their support for the Birmingham Post Business Awards 2018.

And global industrial and metals group Liberty Industries Group is backing the awards twice as headline sponsor and category sponsor of the Sustainability Award.

A new addition to the event's category list, the Sustainability Award seeks to draw out the region's best green businesses and organisations which have done the most to improve their overall performance and reduce their environmental impact.

Speaking about their association with this award, Douglas Dawson, chief executive of Liberty Industries Group, said: "Sustainability is the corner stone of the Liberty Industries Group overall business strategy.

"Liberty is transforming metals manufacturing through its 'greensteel' approach, which places an emphasis on recycling and up-cycling, using renewable energy wherever possible and employing innovative techniques and methods to deliver a greener and more viable future for industry.

"When it comes to reviewing and judging the applications, we will be looking for a business that can clearly demonstrate new thinking and a holistic approach in ensuring their processes and practices are as sustainable as possible."

Mr Dawson added: "Last year, we witnessed first hand how difficult it was to choose the three finalists from the many outstanding nominations.

"As a new category, it is also set to be very competitive, and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of all companies on the night."

This is not Liberty's first time working in association with the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

After making its sponsorship debut last year, the company is excited to be returning.

Mr Dawson said: "We are delighted to be a part of this prominent award ceremony once again.

"As a rapidly growing company, we know just how much blood, sweat and tears are put into making a business a success.

"It was plain to see last year just how much pride the businesses in attendance had for both their personal achievements and the achievements of others in the community.

"It truly is a fantastic event to be a part of."

The Birmingham Post Business Awards will take place on Thursday November 1 at The ICC, in Birmingham.

How to enter BPBA 2018

Nominations are open until Friday July 13. Simply go to our dedicated website here.

For more information about the event and to book tickets or tables, please contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 08453 31 30 31 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com.