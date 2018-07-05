Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While it may only seem like yesterday that Birmingham's elite businesses gathered together to celebrate the region's most prominent achievements, the 2018 edition of the Birmingham Post Business Awards is back and nominations are well under way.

The Birmingham Post Business Awards is happy to confirm that last year's prominent sponsor Liberty Industries Group is once again supporting local excellence.

The international metals and industrial group specialises in the manufacture of steel and aluminium products and engineering services alongside metal recycling and commodities trading.

It has a presence in more than 30 countries and currently employs 12,500 people across the globe.

Speaking of their continued association with the awards, chief executive of Liberty Industries Group, Douglas Dawson, said: "We are thrilled to be returning to the awards as headline sponsor.

"Last year was our first time partnering with the event and we were delighted to witness the outstanding work carried out by many West Midlands businesses.

"It was a night that was not only superbly organised but was also a morale boosting experience for everyone involved."

The group's return to the awards as headline sponsor not only highlights its commitment to the region but also just how beneficial an event like the Birmingham Post Business Awards is to all companies involved.

Speaking of the key benefits the awards bring to the Liberty Industries Group, Mr Dawson said: "As one of the leading manufacturers of the region, we are keen to support and encourage peers.

"The Midlands has a strong industrial base, rooted in heritage but also with plenty of world-class players that are the foundation for our future manufacturing success and economic prosperity.

"Our business is firmly focused on supporting local economies and communities and we look forward to recognising on the night the many stellar performers that make the Midlands the engine of the British manufacturing."

The Birmingham Post Business Awards will take place on Thursday November 1 at The ICC, in Birmingham.

How to enter and sponsor BPBA 2018

Nominations are open until Friday July 13. Simply go to our dedicated website here.

"For more information about the event and to book tickets or tables, please contact Devon Coverdale at Champions (UK) plc on 08453 31 30 31 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com.