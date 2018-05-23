Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox will be the keynote speaker at an international business conference in Birmingham next month.

The MP will speak at the British American Business Council (BABC) annual conference which takes place from June 6 to 8 and is expected to attract delegates from all over Britain and North America.

Mr Fox, MP for North Somerset, has been trade secretary since 2016 and a self-proclaimed staunch Eurosceptic, often speaking of the need for a clean break with Brussels.

Joining him on the line up of speakers are America's ambassador to the UK Robert Wood Johnson and chief economist for financial services firm RSM Joseph Brusuelas.

Mr Johnson has been the ambassador since August when he was nominated by President Trump.

He has served on the President's Export Council, the President's Commission on White House Fellows and is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

He has been chairman and chief executive of private investment firm The Johnson Company for more than 30 years and is also chairman and chief executive of American football team the New York Jets and its foundation.

Mr Brusuelas is a specialist in analysing US monetary policy, labour markets, fiscal policy, economic indicators and American consumers.

He has more than 20 years of experience in finance and economics.

Prior to joining RSM in 2014, he spent four years as a senior economist at media company Bloomberg in New York.

A number of local speakers have also been confirmed for the conference which is taking place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

They include BABC Midlands chapter president Professor Julian Beer, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Sir John Peace, the chairman of Midlands Engine.

The conference was held in Chicago last year and has previously taken place in cities such as London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.