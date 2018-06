Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading Ladies recently held a networking event at Wicked at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Leading Ladies is a fast-growing networking event for like-minded professionals in the city.

During this special event, as well as top seats to the hit-show, guests were treated to an acoustic performance from Nikki Bentley, the alternate Elphaba.