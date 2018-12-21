Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Partners from law firm mfg Solicitors hosted a drinks reception for clients at Birmingham’s Opus restaurant to mark its merger with historic city legal practice Pearson Rowe.

Over 150 guests attended the city centre event where they were treated to a drinks reception and canapes at the Cornwall Street venue.

mfg Solicitors and Pearson Rowe announced they had merged in August and the deal expanded mfg’s presence into Birmingham – widening the firm’s reach from its traditional Worcestershire and Shropshire roots.

The merger also comes as Pearson Rowe marks its 100th year after being founded on Colmore Row in 1918 by Geoffrey Pearson.