Law firm mfg Solicitors hosted a private drinks reception prior to the final of the annual Bromsgrove International Musicians’ Competition.

Held at Bromsgrove School’s historic Routh Hall, partners from mfg held the pre-event which was attended by over 35 dignitaries from across the region. They joined over 300 people to watch a variety of performances from young musicians who came to the West Midlands from countries including Poland and Canada.

The winner of the 2018 event, chosen by a team of internationally acclaimed adjudicators, was 22 year-old pianist Luke Jones from Wrexham.

Luke studied at Chetham’s School of Music and is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music under Professor Dina Parakhina. Before taking part in The Bromsgrove competition, Luke also won first prizes at the Rome Piano Competition and the Aci Bertoncelj International Piano Competition. He has also won prizes in the Manchester International Concerto Competition and at the Royal Northern College of Music as his performances take him all over the world.

Alison Webber, a partner at mfg Solicitors, said: “The annual music competition is one of the most prestigious in the calendar for young musicians so it is fantastic for it to be held in Bromsgrove, especially at the newly extended Routh Hall which now offers first-class facilities for concerts.

“We have supported the event for several years now and are extremely honoured to be associated with it. It continues to go from strength to strength.”