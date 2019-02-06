Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign to create 1,000 new apprenticeships across Birmingham and Solihull has welcomed another partner to the project.

The Apprenticeship Works is a West Bromwich-based recruitment agency which specialises in placing apprentices with employers across the region.

It will act as 'apprenticeship training agency' (ATA) for Ladder for Greater Birmingham, a campaign launched last summer with the aim of generating at least 1,000 new apprenticeship opportunities across a broad range of industries in Birmingham and Solihull.

An apprenticeship training agency is specifically designed to support employers wishing to hire apprentices but are unable to due to reasons such as finance, essentially acting as the apprentice's employer even though the staff member does not work for the agency directly.

The ATA receives a fee from the host employer and also provides support services such as help with recruitment, paying wages and National Insurance and supervision of the apprentice.

Ladder for Greater Birmingham is run by community development group The Vine Trust and training provider Performance Through People, funding is from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP and Birmingham and Solihull Training Provider Network, with BirminghamLive as media partner.

Lisa Kelly, apprenticeship agency manager for The Apprenticeship Works, said: "The apprenticeship pathway is the ideal route for young people to advance in their career choice and to gain the skills, knowledge and experience required in a working environment.

"Working in partnership with the Ladder for Greater Birmingham, we have the platform to inspire young people in the local areas, linking with employers to create more apprenticeship opportunities and raise awareness.

"The support that The Apprenticeships Works will continue to offer the Ladder will be helping future apprentices to achieve their goal by matching them up with the right employer, apprenticeship and qualification and continue to support them throughout their journey to reach their goal of sustained employment and further development."

For more information about Ladder for Greater Birmingham and to get involved visit www.ladderforbirmingham.co.uk or call 03332 409 699.