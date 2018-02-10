Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Professional services firm KPMG hosted a panel debate to mark the launch of the new MidlandsAbility network, which brings together employers across the Midlands to improve workplace opportunities for people with disabilities or mental health issues.

The network, created by Richard Day at KPMG, now has over 30 members, including: National Grid, HSBC, Birmingham City Council, HS2, Highways England, The Solicitors Regulation Authority, Shakespeare Martineau and Jaguar Land Rover.

The new Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, Sarah Newton, made a keynote speech on why improving workplace opportunities in this area is so important for the government.

Other keynote speakers included KPMG’s Midlands Regional Chairman, Karl Edge, Kate Nash OBE from PurpleSpace and Graeme Whippy MBE from Channel 4.

The event, held at KPMG’s One Snowhill office in Birmingham, saw over 140 guests treated to lunch, followed by the panel debate and discussions and ending with networking drinks.