More than 90 jobs have been lost at a Birmingham homewares company after it fell into administration.

Staff at Betterware, based on Hurricane Park in Bromford since 2015, were sent home from work on Friday and the company has now ceased trading.

Betterware sells household products such as cooking utensils, cleaning products and gardening tools, via its website.

Along with staff at its hub in Birmingham, it had a vast group of self-employed distributors and managers across the UK and Ireland.

It was founded in London in 1928 as 'Betterwear' and established headquarters in Birmingham in the 1980s.

Earlier this month, a winding up petition for the company was published after being put forward by HM Revenue & Customs and this is due to be heard in the High Court in London on April 18.

Administrators Gareth Rusling and Claire Dowson from Begbies Traynor were appointed on Friday.

A statement from the firm said Betterware had suffered tough trading conditions over the past nine months, leading to cashflow problems which had resulted in the administration.

Ms Dowson said: "It is very sad to see the demise of such a long-established business.

"Our aim was to find a purchaser for the business as a going concern in order to safeguard the jobs but unfortunately, despite our efforts, this did not prove possible.

"We are now in the process of realising what assets we can in order to achieve the best possible returns for creditors."

The news follows on from the announcement last week that its sister company Kleeneze, which sells a variety of health and household products via self-employed agents, had been placed into administration.

Kleeneze, which is headquartered in Lancashire, moved its distribution site to a new base in Heywood, Greater Manchester, last year and suffered from "logistics challenges and IT issues", according to administrators from FRP Advisory.

It benefited from a £1.2 million funding deal agreed with Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

A total of 140 jobs are under threat at the head office in Accrington and distribution site in Heywood and a further 5,000 door-to-door sales agents unless administrators can find a buyer.

Both Betterware and Kleeneze were acquired by JRJR Networks, then known as CVSL, in separate deals in 2015.

The Dallas-based group trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Both Betterware and JRJR Networks have been contacted for comment but have so far not responded.