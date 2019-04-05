Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham-based energy switching service said it was planning to create 80 new jobs during 2019 after expanding its range of services.

Don't Waste Money, which is based in the Jewellery Quarter, has added a new telephone-based comparison service to its existing field sales team which will boost its existing 250-strong team.

The firm also said it was on the hunt for new offices as it expected its payroll to outgrow its current office in Kenyon Street.

The new call centre function will be in addition to its current face-to-face comparison service which sees staff visit consumers in their homes or offices.

Director Simon Morley said: "We've passed some important milestones in the first part of 2019 and are proud of our small business success story during a time of unfortunate job losses in the energy sector.

"Energy customers are understandably confused by changes to the price cap and afraid of being ripped off.

"Many customers are wary of online services and would rather speak to someone in person and have human guidance through the switching process, as well as someone to call afterwards if they have questions."