There was "Live Music, Good Food & Great Times" galore as The Jam House celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The year-long celebrations kicked off with a good old knees up with many of the characters that have contributed to its success. Guests enjoyed Tanqueray on tap supplied by Diageo, sweeties, canapes and mini burgers all washed down with some boogie-woogie from local legends Dino Baptiste, Jamie Little and Phil Sayer.